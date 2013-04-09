Gov. Jindal's tax plan is kaput, hopefully tax reform is alive: James Varney | NOLA.com

This is the same man that is dismantling the public school system using public money to finance his choices of who to privatize the individual schools.

His plan is to eliminate the state income tax and replace it with a sales tax. His estimates puts the state sales tax increase between 5% and 6%. Other estimates are that double that or more. To the City of New Orleans, the sales tax would be around 16% with his estimate and could be up as high as 20% to make up the difference.

As this article points out, this is likely not to be the end of his desire to make the poor pay the taxes of the corporations and the rich.

Lets not forget that the working people pay their sales taxes and all other taxes and fees out of their grocery, rent and basic living money. They don't have discretionary spending. Corporations can easily find ways to circumvent this type of tax and what they do have to pay is a small business expense AND they then have NO taxes to pay. The rich may come out a wash as they DO have discretionary spending and a sales tax does not require that they skimp on food and necessities.

In the meantime, they don't have to pay state income taxes! This is a lose lose situation for the poor and middle class.

This is what the lobbyists and the TP's version of States Rights means today.

Check you local legislature and see what they are doing. Jindal is not likely to be finished. He has reached his term limit so he does not have to worry about reelection. He is planing for HIS future, not ours.

IS YOUR GOVERNOR DOING THE SAME?