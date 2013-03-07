Soda for Babies? 'Healthy' Cigarettes? We Can't Believe What These Old Ads Were Selling! | Photo Gallery - Yahoo! Shine

Soda for Babies? 'Healthy' Cigarettes? We Can't Believe What These Old Ads Were Selling!

How times have changed... just a generation or two ago, marketing sugary sodas as "good for babies" was considered brilliant, not bizarre, and an ad that showed a child playing with a gun in bed made total sense (it was "safe," after all). Here's a look at some of the best vintage ads from the 1930s, 1940s, and 1950s advocating ideas that wouldn't see the light of day in 2013. -- By Lylah M. Alphonse, Senior Editor, Yahoo! Shine