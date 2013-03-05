Gov. Bobby Jindal's education bill struck down

The judge had previously upheld three sections of the act, but reversed his ruling after agreeing to review the case at the request of both sides. Judge Michael Caldwell of the 19th Judicial District Court of Baton Rouge reversed the ruling he made in December that upheld changes to teacher tenure, pay for performance and evaluation and school board control over local schools.

Caldwell previously ruled that one section of the law dealing with local superintendent involvement with school board decisions was unconstitutional. On Monday, he made clear that, after reviewing the case, all four sections were in fact unconstitutional. Caldwell agreed with the Louisiana Federation of Teachers that he had misread part of the legislation before his previous ruling. He then said the entirety of the law must be declared unconstitutional because it violates the “single object” section of the state Constitution, which says any bill brought before the Legislature must contain only one “aim or purpose of enactment.”

This is one of the GOP's early front runners for the next POTUS candidate. He was expected to be Romney's Sec of Education.

What he is trying to do with our education system should be viewed by ALL citizens of America. It is a perfect example of what the GOP wants to do with everything that has anything to do with the Federal Government supports in any way and is a prime example of what "privatization" is all about.

This particular ruling concerns his "half assed" arbitrary and punitive rules for teacher evaluation that would result in lots of teachers failing no matter how good a teacher they are and the end result would be to chase away the tenured and experienced teachers and lower the remaining teacher salary by being judged by unfair and arbitrary rules that were very vague and quite frankly punitive in nature.

The process also wasted valuable teaching time as well as forcing teachers to "teach to the test" rather than to follow solid teaching philosophy.

This and other legislation by him is leading to having schools fail so that he can privatize them through charter school systems set up by his appointed people that are not accountable by the same standards required by the public schools and in fact takes local, state and federal money away from public schools and gives it to the his less regulated charters.

His aim seems to be to eliminate the public school concept completely and then he can direct ALL the money to his privatized charter schools.

His budget has also been harshly criticized by the State Treasury as being designed to force cuts in mid year if enacted.

He is a good example of what will happen to the entire education system in America if the GOP gets their way. Yes, they want the government to be smaller. They want to sell it at a severe discount to their friends so that they can cut their costs (and quality!) to the bone and strip us of everything that we have been working and paying taxes for so many years.

Please take a look at what Privatization is really about!