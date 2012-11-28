Louisiana Federation of Teachers | Stateweb

This is the Governor that was away from home campaigning and raising money for Romney during the campaign. Its the same Governor that wanted to be Romney's Education Czar and do things like this all across the country.

Its the same Governor that poo pooed the Federal Assistance to implement the health and hospital programs to bring back health and hospital care that has been lacking since Katrina and is now on hold to an extent with court ruling that was (and hopefully still will be) already in progress with a mega health complex.

Some do not realize that the citizens of this Governor living in the Katrina area do not have adequate access to health care.

But here, he is privatizing the schools and messing with standards and exceptions and taking from the teachers and staff as they liquidate the assets of the school and then move on to another property.

Let us hope that this will be all looked into and we can have a chance to build our schools back again and rebuild our hospitals and medical facilities to be in line with the population.

LeZi