Who are you voting for?

With the election so close, its the last opportunity that you have to run through some checklists of things that may be important to you. If you do not, you will not be able to change your mind for another 4 years. These are some questions and things that I am checking and I hope that you can help me answer the questions and that you will think about my observations and let me know what you think.

Do you know who you are voting for?

I have seen President Obama now for about 5 years and have a pretty good idea of what this man is about. He has regular press conferences and daily updates to the press through a press secretary and has all the detail of other things on his website. He will go anywhere for an interview, he answers questions from the press all the time, he is always polite and he will always talk to the press. I haven't heard Romney speak to the press in almost a month. I don't know how much money he has and how he made it. I know what he said, but I can't find any reliable information to verify what he says. Please let me know how much is this man worth and where did he get and keep his money? If he is going to fix OUR economy, I want to know about his economy and he has not been forthcoming.

If you are voting for President Obama, yes you do know who you are voting for. We know his plans are to spend money to create jobs and he wants to spend it on our badly needed infrastructure to create them and he wants to spend some in investments into industry that will create jobs in the long term. In the short term, the infrastructure will be getting the much needed repairs while it generates cash flow from the workers that will be paying taxes, buying goods and circulating their earned income into our economy. He has and will continue to work to give tax incentives to businesses that invest in job creating ventures but will not be subsidizing businesses that export jobs and he will not be and he will not be repeating the same policies that got us into this mess in the first place.

If you are voting for Gov. Romney, can you give a quick synopsis of what his plan is? I haven't heard any details except that he will be giving tax cuts to himself and the rest of the 2% and THIS time they will actually trickle down to the peons. But how do we know that? We know it because he said so.

I ask you this: If you can explain HOW he is going to accomplish this, please tell me. I have researched, I can't find the answer. PLEASE tell me why YOU think he will be able to accomplish this!

I have to be suspect if a man can't tell me how he is going to do something. Would you give your money to a contractor to rebuild your house for a price that is waaay cheaper than you know it should be and you ask him how can you be so much cheaper than your competitors and he answers "Don't worry, I said I can do it, and look, I made lots of money so I must know what I am doing!. You don't need to know how, just relax, vote for me!"

Sorry if being skeptical makes me a Liberal, but if you can explain it to me, I will renounce my Liberal ways. Remember, though, I have been through Kartina. I have heard that before". So, think about it. If the man can't tell you in plain enough language how he is going to do something, something it rotten in Denmark!

What does my candidate say about energy?

Well, Romney says that he wants to be energy independent. He wants to change our current policy of Obama to invest in the energy of the future. He says, "Its my money, and I want it now!" Romney wants to be energy efficient NOW and drill all we can so that we are not dependent on the Saudis et. al. The thing is, President Obama has changed the policy of our last GOP president Bush II and we ARE more independent than we have ever been in recent times and if you look at what the Saudis are doing, they are stopping their drilling (gradually) and investing into the renewable energy so that they are not dependent with their economy to the supply of oil. If we had listened to President Obama from the beginning, we would be the world leaders of the renewable energy research and production and we would still have cut out dependence on foreign oil to the lowest it has been that I can remember. And when we run out, who will still have oil in the ground and who will have alternative energy technology to sell us? That's right my friend, it will be the Saudis et. al. the same people that we are paying for our gas that we import now. Than God that we are at least less dependent on foreign oil than we were 4 years ago.

Are we better off now than we were 4 years ago?

Well, four years ago we were losing over 400,000 jobs per month and we were in a free fall with our economy without any bottom in sight. Our President Elect Obama had a horrible economy to work with. He made some tough decisions and managed to turn the trend around with a bottom to the slide in the first 4 month of his term. It has been a steady climb ever since. Smaller recovery than everyone would like, including the president, but still a steady climb the entire time. Now the job growth has been about 175,000 per month. This is still not enough, but it is certainly better than we were 4 years. If we were to get "more of the same" as Romney presents in a negative sense, then f we took our economy from the low point an do just that much again, our unemployment numbers would be down to less than 5% in the worse case scenario and with the infusion of some of the idle money from the upper 2% back into the economy, there would be plenty of room to make some wise investments and some judicious cuts to control the debt.

One more thing:

Have you taken a look at the qualifications of Gov. Romney. I am not talking about some of the stretching of the truth of his governorship, that is public record and can be looked up, I will only say that his statements will not hold up to serious fact checking, but I am talking about his stated qualifications of Bain Capital being the background that gives him his business sense and that he says is what makes him qualified to be president.

Bain Capital is not a typical business. They looked for businesses that are in trouble but that had real assets. They had mostly cash flow problems and poor structure and may have made some poor decisions or in-decisions and are in trouble. His job was to take over these companies and restructure them. That was his selling points to the businesses' owners and stock owners. He would sell his plan to them by saying what ever it took to get them to sign on the dotted line. Truth was spun just as you have seen. Romney is a good, no make that a great salesman. Have you ever been the target of a great sales man?

But, what happened then? He cut expenses. He sold assets. Expenses were mostly labor force, their benefits, their health care, any perks that they might have had. Then they sold what ever the company had left. Then it was either repackaged and sold to mostly foreign investors and otherwise distributed to the "private sector" or it was put into bankruptcy depending upon which made the most for Bain Capital.

Then what happened to the profits to its MAIN owner, Romney? Well, the best we can tell from what we know, it went into his IRA and is providing him with his income of who really knows how much, $200,000,00.00 that we sort of know about? And what jobs is that money producing? This is a look at his qualifications for president that he is selling to the American people. And, this is the only thing that has been consistent with his pitch to be president.

Privatization is following the exact technique that he used at Bain Capital. You can see by his T Party supporters that they are against organized labor even if they are not calling for higher wages. You have seen his supporters cut state government employees and reduce their benefits. You have seen them cut police and fire department funding. You know he wants to privatize or return to the states FEMA. Bain Capital is who he is. He is very good at it. Do we want to follow that plan for the next term? I ask you, where is the upside for the companies that have been "Bain Capitalized"?

THE LAST THING

There are no links in this article. If I provided them, you would not believe them. YOU must do some research and/or some thinking. That is all I ask. If you can address these concerns after you have given it some serious thought and if you have done as much research that you are capable of doing, that is all I ask. I only ask that you try your best to look at the whole picture and try to put the pieces of the puzzle together and see the bigger picture.

Mr. Romney says that he is the candidate of change. His only area of expertise is Bain Capital, is that the kind of change that we want?

We are improving our economy, do we want to change that? And there is one thing I want to say about change and then I am finished with this article.

Have you noticed that practically all of Romney's potential cabinet members are from the Bush administration? Yes, check it out. The same people that got us into this mess will be part of the "change" that Romney want to make. The same people that were banned from the convention will be providing the change that Romney is talking about. Yes, that is the change that Romney is talking about. Think about what he has said, think about what he has done, think about what he has not done during this campaign as in avoiding any questions from the press etc, and think about the "weasel words" concept that the citizens of Massachusetts have learned to understand (and check out the polls in that state that knows him best) and put it all together.

You are the jury. You have heard the evidence. This is the last time you have to deliberate.

Do you know your candidate?

Can you believe your candidate?

Can you explain your candidate's plans to do what he claims he can do?

If you have though about all of the above you have done what each and every American's responsibility to do before each and every election. In this very special election with unlimited funds being supplied to sell their product, it is MOST important that you try to wade through all the ads and try to find the truth.

Anything less is simply unpatriotic.

God bless all Americans and lets pray that they get inspiration from their God to know the man that they are voting for.

All I ask is that YOU ask the questions and that if you don't know what your candidate is standing for now, he probably is not standing for what you hope he is standing for.

Vote and lets hope that the best candidate wins with the endorsement of an informed electorate of as many of its citizens that can make it to the polls.

LeZi

ps.

I am sorry that I could not get this article out sooner, but life can get into the way. Katrina was 7 years ago and I am almost finished with its aftermath in my household. I just could not do as much to inform the electorate as I would have liked. I am happy that I have finally, in the last 2 or 3 years I have been able to get through the worst of the man made part of our disaster. I hope that most of us do not have to go through what we did after Katrina had done her worst. Little did we know that the battle had only begun!

Thanks for reading and I hope that you will take the time to look at the whole picture.