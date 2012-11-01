EPIC FAIL: Romney as MA Gov. The 2006 Floods

So what did Mitt Romney do to support the people of Massachusetts during this emergency? Well, he did go on Good Morning America and joke about how bad the flooding was and how MA residents were preparing arks, ala the biblical story of the Great Flood in Genesis. What he didn't do was help out.

Mittens was running for President. He needed to shore up his conservative bona-fides. He couldn't be seen using the levers of government to actually aid people. So, Mitt wished the small businesses and residents of Ma well and ignored their pleas for help.

After all, Mitt was running for President and he couldn't be seen using the government to help actual people. He didn't want to be seen as a moderate, bleeding-heart Governor. That wouldn't help his national tough-guy image at all.

How bad did it get? The following article from the right-wing (very right-wing, 2004 George W. Bush endorsing) newspaper The Lowell Sun shows what MA got from their "I'm a great manager" Governor"