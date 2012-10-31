Romney on getting rid of FEMA:

During the GOP primary debates, Romney was asked about FEMA and whether it should only be funded on a case by case basis, or whether states should take on a greater role for disaster relief rather than the federal government. Romney’s reply? “Absolutely.” He then went off on a rant about sending things back to the states, and “even better” to the private sector – suggesting that FEMA’s responsibilities be sent back to the states, or “even better” the private sector.

During Katrina, we saw what the "private sector" was like running FEMA! There were more Haliburton/Blackwater people in New Orleans than the upcoming onslaught of crooked contractors.

Under the GOP's FEMA, we counted up to 17 levels of contractor turnover creating that many commissions added to the cost of aid as well as the "disaster machine" of opportunistic and downright fraudulent contractors that came along with FEMA during the prolonged recovery.

Private sector FEMA? Been there, did that, it is not a pretty picture.