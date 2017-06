We're not choosing the nation's CEO, a boss-in-chief. Mitt Romney's approach to poor performance is eliminating jobs, it's only Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) employees he could fire – and he's said he wants to – not the natural disaster itself. You can't put the bravery of first responders on a balance sheet, or quantify human loss.

Whoever becomes president, the job is really that of a community organizer – whether that's the role they're prepared for or not.