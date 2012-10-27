The Election is CANCELLED?

As I watched the Weather Channel yesterday, I realized that there is a hurricane in the Atlantic and it is almost certain to hook in and hit on the east coast. Then I saw the size of this storm! And I remembered Isaac. That was not so hard as it was only about 7 weeks ago. but then I looked at the date. This storm could hit, or start hitting, this weekend and then there is the election!

Well, a category 1 might not scare people after the wrath of Katrina, but Isaac redefined cat 1s in the new global environment. Cat 1s are somewhat like a regular storm but they can be epically bigger. And when they become bigger, they are slow to move around. Isaac took forever to go in, then stayed on the threshold for a few days and then took his sweet time meandering up the Mississippi valley until it split in two and came around again.

This storm is the first of its kind and its seasonal, or should I say unseasonal appearance so it is unpredictable. But assuming that it follows models and it come in as planned there will be massive flooding both from the surge on the coast, very large amounts of raid running through inadequate rivers and streams flow patterns and most likely a day or two of constant hurricane or near hurricane winds and all under the cover of no electric power.

If this is the case, the question that comes to mind is how can you have an election if all the roads are closed, there is no electricity and there is water in the streets over a major portion of the East Coast?Who has the authority to hold or to postpone a Presidential Election?

And what would the ramifications be?

I certainly do not want to be a preacher of doom and gloom, but this is a real possibility. This storm is massive and could make Katrina look like a passing shower. Or conventional patterns of physics could prevail and the storm would weaken because of colder temperatures. This storm is not over warm waters, but the machinery of a storm is there and now even though it is over colder waters, it is still in the Gulf Stream and the relative temperature of the Gulf waters and the Northern Atlantic are very different and it is the temperature different sections of water and air that keep the engine running. In other terms, it could fizzle out, But the question is still very relevant since the weather patterns seem to be changing for what ever the reason. So...

Who can postpone or cancel an election?