The United States of Bain Capital?

There are very few things that candidate Romney has stated many times that have remained consistent. The only one that comes to mind is that he he more qualified than President Obama to run the country is his business experience at Bain Capital. He has said many times that he wants to repeal the Affordable Health Care Act but even here he has flip flopped depending upon who he was talking. He did that enough to put it in one of his categories of "closing statements to finalize the deal" for which ever audience he was talking to. If he needed to keep Obama Care, he would at least say he would keep it to get elected, but he has never really contradicted his experience with Bain Capital as his major qualification to be president. NEVER!

So what does this mean?

Well, he would be looking for a product that was in financial trouble. (Check)

This product needs to have assets and cash flow. (Check)

He needs a way to take over this product, as in a take over or buyout. (Check)

To do this he has to recruit financial backers to execute the take over. (Check)

He has to pitch the deal to the product's shareholders, in this case American citizens. (Check)

In closing, he will say anything, yes anything necessary to have the share holders buy into the deal. (Check)

Well, the vote is coming soon. He has done everything according to plan to take over America. If he is elected, America will have signed on the bottom line and will have given America over to Bain Capital and then he will start to run us through the mill.

It will not be an overnight task, but it will begin the first day. Where will he start? Don't know. He says that repealing AFC is the first thing to be done, but I am sure that there will be a number of executive orders that will set the tone for the next 4 years.

What are some of the elements that will occur?

All of the social services will be left to the states to decide.

All human rights issues will also be shifted to the states.

These two issues will be to appease his base that voted for him. This will prevent a major rebellion of those that believed him. Then there will be many other steps coming as chance permits and the overall business plan for closing the Federal Government. Sounds radical? Yes, it does to me as well.

Repeal of AHC act will re-privatize (although it is private anyway, it has federal rules that has to be followed) the medical industry and without controls, real coverage will be problematic if you need to make a substantial claim and for sure, one major claim and you are out. If we are given the "gift" of even a voucher, without controls, a $6000 voucher will only raise the cost of a policy by $6000 but maybe with an additional cost for administration. Ceilings will be reintroduced and we will be much worse off than before we started. We will once again be at the complete mercy of the insurance companies and we will have no recourse.

Privatization is what will happen to all of the necessary aspects of government. You want education? well they will be privatized or elected to be run by the states or for the states to privatize them.This is already happening in many places. Look at LA for a great example of what a possible Secretary of Education will do.

You want safety in the workplace? well I am sure there will be a division of the company you work for that will take care of that as there will not be any Federal agency to protect you.

The same is for what is put in your food.

for what drugs are on the market

for the claims of the drugs on the market

for what credit products can be sold to you and for the claims that they make concerning them

for the prison system and this is in place already created by these same people, in a number of states.

for car insurance and life insurance and for everything that is protected now.

We will be on our own for protection of everything we own or experience.

Social Security? Well, you can create your own. He did after all and so should you. So, if you have a job, you might have an IRA type of thing or you have to create your own if you work for yourself. Good luck. With an unregulated financial world you are on your own.

Employment.

Well, this is really an expense so get ready.

Jobs will be decided by businesses according to their needs and if you state happens to not be able to afford unemployment, well so be it.

Minimum wage would be gone as this is restricting regulations on big business so it will be for your employer to decide what he wants to pay you or to just eliminate your job.

You might hear that the tax cuts will produce jobs, but don't be impatient. It takes time for the money in cuts to translate into actual jobs but don't worry, they will come because we say they will.

Yes, it has been 2 years with no results but this takes time. Remember that we inherited the mess we created for Obama. You want miracles? Maybe you should be a Mormon! But give us the House and Senate and we can finish what we started! Don't worry, we know what we are doing. We say so!

Well, the problem was worse than we thought and we need another 4 years to get it finished, but don't worry, this time we will raise your taxes and maybe give you a voucher for your hospital costs. But remember, this problem was not started in a day, it took 16 years to get this bad since Clinton gave us a surplus, but I ask you, "Am I better off than I was 4 years ago? I am. How about you sucker?

This is what I see as the likely scenario, in a very abridged version of some of the things I have heard in this election. What do you see as the result of using the experience of Bain Capital as a basis of running the United States of America?

HOW DO YOU SEE LIFE AFTER BEING TAKEN OVER BY BAIN CAPITAL!

