Mitt Romney HAS explained how he will make his tax plan revenue neutral.

Mitt Romney has quite clearly explained his tax cut for the middle class with a 20% cut in the tax rate of the middle class. There, did you see the solution there? No! Well, let's try again.

Mitt Romney will cut the tax RATE paid by the middle class by 20% and when pressed he said that he will make up the difference with adjustments to the AMOUNT paid in deductions with a SMALLER AMOUNT of deductions by the middle class. There, does that make it more clear?

In the middle class vs the Romney and friends level of income, this is the key to what will happen. Its all in the WEASEL WORDS he is using. Check with the Mass citizens for details of how it affected them.

The rate of the 20% cut does not have any thing to do with the AMOUNT of MONEY that the tax payer pays. Our gross income is one thing, the net after deductions is another.

So the middle class will have their RATE cut offset by the AMOUNT of their net income NOT being lowered by their usual deductions. The rich will of course have more DOLLAR AMOUNT of deductions cut, but their effective change of their NEW after deductions amount will not be affected so much relative to their income as it will be to the middle class.

That is it. He can then after elected tell you "gotcha, I told you the truth! You voted for the Rate CUT not the cut in what you pay for taxes!"

Check it out while you search for the truth concerning his statements about what he did in Massachusetts.

How can you spot all the Weasel Words? A difficult task. Here is a hint. I noticed that every time he talked in response to not adding he ALWAYS used the word RATE and never the word AMOUNT in taxes paid. This produced a RED FLAG to me and I though about it. I noticed it for certain when he tried to get the President to answer with specific words that ROMNEY wanted him to use concerning the "act of terror" comment in the debate. The President picked up on it and you saw the result. The president said the truth. Romney was trying to "close the deal" with a misleading and deceitful presentation of what he was trying to get the president to say. This was the final tip off.

So I ask you, what other Weasel Words can you find that Romney has used to deceive the electorate during this campaign? Enjoy your word hunting.

LeZi