Romney Won't Face 'The View' - Yahoo! News

Romney Won't Face 'The View'

He wants to run the country but he considers "sharp tongued" women to be "high risk" to his election?

His ticket wants to circumvent the Supreme Court's ruling on abortion until they can appoint judges that will over turn it but he can't even "man up" and tell them this in person?

He wants smaller government and he wants it so small that it can fit inside a woman's vagina yet he considers it "high risk" to tell this to five women face to face?

It seems that he thinks that all of his policies are too "high risk" to actually tell us what they are! What kind of man is this?

