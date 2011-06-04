The Media Is The Message -- Help Your Opinions to Bloom! part II Application and Analysis

I hope that you enjoyed the opening article of Help Your Opinion Bloom! and you have practiced the first two levels of understanding and thinking. If you have not seen it click on the link for the introduction and for the ways to practice Knowledge and Comprehension. It explains the process in more detail that we will be using in this segment, but you can always go back and catch these first two levels of understanding. If you have time, the process might help you understand this segment more easily.

Here is the definition, the Important Words, and the Questions that we will be working with. (remember to keep a copy of your chosen illustrations and download then to have these in a more complete and user friendly format that suits you! You have your own style, find the diagrams and presentation that you find user-friendly. And now....

Level 3 -- APPLICATION -- Apply an abstract idea in a concrete situation.

Words: Apply, construct, predict, show, sketch, transfer, change, solve

Questions: How can you alter ___— to ______? ; Can you demonstrate _____? Use the facts to investigate ______? What would happen if ______— ?

Well this is APPLICATION. In order to demonstrate thinking on this level, you have to first know what is being said. Then you need to understand it so that you can describe it in different words to various levels of listeners or readers and now you need to show or demonstrate how to apply what you know and understand in a specified context or situation!

Lets choose an example to run through the process using a simple plan to buy a 3-D TV.

KNOWLEDGE The definition: I will buy a 3-D wide screen TV for my living room, I make $2680 per month or so I will cut 10% from each item in my budget for 16 weeks to pay for it.

COMPREHENSION The understanding: This is where you would practice rephrasing it and explain it to your spouse and/or your children. Under this level you might discover that the headphone cost and additional $100 each so you might modify it as you work through the Comprehension level.You might also discover or understand that some things will have to be cut from your budget to free up money to save. You are beginning, as you understand what your initial plan means, to see some of the elements that you will have to account for in Level 3, APPLICATION.

APPLICATION -- Question:

How can you alter your current budget to free up $100 per week to buy buy a 3D TV for $1600?

Very simple example. You must use your knowledge to write down you budget. With it written down so that you can study it, you then learn to understand your budget. After you get an understanding of your budget, you start with your Level 3.

How can you alter it? Well lets take a sample WEEKLY budget.

Rent (utilities included) $250

Food (home prepared) $100

Car payments (including insurace)$100

Gas (tires, oil, repair allowance) $50

Clothing allowance and cleaning $40

Entertainment (bar, dinner, etc) $100

Wellness activities (gym, Yoga) $25

Lottery tickets (you never know) $5

TOTAL - $670 per week.

Question, how can I alter the budget? ANSWERS from APPLICATION -- You can; eliminate an item completely, you can eliminate an item partially, you can take a bit from all the items, you can keep some items intact and you can eliminate or cut back on some others. In this example, these are pretty much using only the application level. This does not really solve your problem so here is where the over laping comes in.

Using your Comprehension of your budget, with an UNDERSTANDING that Rent, Utilities, and Car payments can not really be touched as a default on any of these items would be disastrous. If you could not get to work without your car, you could lose your job, no rent, no place to put the TV. These are based on assumptions so some of this could be changed when we get to ANALYSIS of the lists in another level.

So Rent, OUT OF THE PICTURE, Car OUT OF THE PICTURE, Gas OUT OF THE PICTURE. (remember that we are only using APPLICATION with our current assumptions.)

Left with Clothing, Entertainment Wellness, Lottery and FOOD. So we have now $270 to play with per week.

Your next step will be to use Comprehension to decide WHAT Alterations can be used to reach your target amount, You already used Level 3 Application to see the choices and Comprehension to eliminate some from being touched and since you UNDERSTAND that you might be able to buy cheaper food you cold cut 10% from there ($10) and stay home and watch 2D TV instead of going out for a movie as often and cut $50 from there, exercise around the home and pick up another $25 there. (total so far = $85 in savings, $15 to go) so you will try to pick up another $15 from Entertainment, leaving only $35 for entertainment.) You now have met your goal to ALTER your budget to free up $100.

This will get the job done, but here is what you have left: $35 for Entertainment, No Gym, $90 for food, and a hope that the lottery tickets pay off so that you can forget about all this stupid budgeting.

That might be fine and you have used the first three levels Knowldege, Comprehension and APPLICATION to get your results. But maybe you really like to meet your friends and have a drink. You really enjoy staying fit and you need to exercise and 16 weeks, that is 3 months, a whole season that you are doing without these things in order to step into 3D TV. Could there a better way?

LEVEL 4 -- Analysis -- Break down a concept or idea into parts and show relationships among the parts.

Words -- Categorize, classify compare, conclude, deduce, dissect, separate, outline, order, examine

Questions -- How can you categorize ______? What is the purpose of ______? What conclusions can you draw ______?

Well, maybe we can improve on this budget if we use the Level 4 analysis to see if we can tweak it a bit more. Can we EXAMINE these parts of the budget and see if we have any alternatives.

Rent (utilities included) $250

Pretty much fixed. Short of moving to a cheaper place, this needs to be paid.

Food (home prepared) $100 --> $80

Home preparation isn't the only way to go. I can eat at the early happy hour at the bar down the street for the price of a beer and if I can charm my way to some dinners my friends for a meal at their place. I can probably get at least down to $80 on average here and still have a social life and save on food. With my long list of friends, I can get through for at least the 3 months and not be a burden or appear to be a sponge with my friends and I can even trade off some invitations to come see the games at my house with my 3D TV if I need to.



Car payments (including insurace)$100

Not much here that is worth the trouble. We don't want to give up our car for the TV and at present we put it on the don't touch list.



Gas (tires, oil, repair allowance) $50 --> $30

After analyzing the Gas expense I see that gas is for transportation. I need to get to work, but I do not have to drive there. I live pretty close, so I can take my bike and that will let me spend less money on gas. I still need to do some driving, but I can really use my bike and only occasionally need it for emergencies or my friends that live far a way for one trip a week. So I can save about $30. The ANALYSIS step gives you an opportunity to go over the premise and to take each item in it and look to see how it fits into the whole and then you can make some conclusions as to how you want to live during this budget crisis in your life.



Clothing allowance and cleaning $40 --> $55

This might go up a bit if I am using my bike more when I sweat more so I have to look at how much vs the money I save with gas.



Entertainment (bar, dinner, etc) $100

Well, even if I don't save more money here, I have found a way to socalize a bit with my friends so I won't be staying home every night after all. No money saved, but a better quality of life. I need to bring wine to the free dinners so I add $10 here and rely on my great wine knowledge to get good wine for this price. In stead of going to drink in my regular spot, I will be doing a different type of socializing and my money spent on entertainment becomes an investment into cutting down my food budget.



Wellness activities (gym, Yoga) $25 --> $0

With my extra bike riding, I can either eliminate this expense all together or adjust it as I need to. I can still work out at home but my using my bike as transportation becomes an investment in conserving money spent on energy as well as saving money on exercise and it gives me another choice in how I want to live and it gives me more time to visit friends or just chill that I would be spending in the gym.



Lottery tickets (you never know) $5

Well, you still can't win if you don't play.



TOTAL - $670 per week. with a $105 left to save!

So you see that by analyzing the expenses, I have some more options. Although I could reach my goal before, I have other options to have a better quality of life and still get my 3D TV. I have used analysis to go through my whole budget and weekly activities and rearranged them to give me a more palatable life style and to save an additional $5 that I can use as a buffer for a small glitch in my new routine. I will continue to ANALYZE my new budget and make any changes that might be necessary as the plan is realized by actual practice. But now, instead of NO LIFE and a really tight budget, I have managed to create a better solution and I even have provided a little bit of buffer to take care of emergencies. I might not have to pay more for cleaning if I can do some of my own laundry! There is this laundromat around the corner and it might even prove help my social life!

The three versions of the budget

COMMENTS-

A comparison of the Budgets.

I have used these two levels on the same problem so that you can start to see how the total picture works. You may notice that there may be some overlapping. Comprehension and Analysis for example, can be similar in some cases. Even if we understand something, however, analysis will give us a deeper and more through understanding and will encompass more than simply putting the budget into other words. Is our budget perfect? Maybe. Maybe not. We have looked at it from 4 levels of understanding and thought. We still have two more to go. But so far, we have defined our budget. We have understood what it is, we have seen the ways we can modify it to take care of a specific goal and we have analyzed it so that we can see if we can make it better.

The next steps, in the next article will be to go into level 5, EVALUATION and 6, SYNTHESIS or CREATIVITY. Here, I will take what I have and use these other techniques to see if I can CREATE another way of arranging my life and then EVALUATE both the one I have and the projected ways I find to see if I should make a change.

I will try to keep to this same example so that it can all fit together. This is, of course, only a hypothetical example and the figures would be different in each circumstance. Lets not lose sight of the PROCESS as being the focus of these articles and the examples are just for illustration purposes. And this PROCESS can be applied to anything. That is the purpose of the variety of questions that one asks for each level of thought.

As stated in the first article, going through the process teaches us to better understand and use our different levels of thinking and knowledge. After a little bit of practice this will become easier to see and you will find yourselves looking at everything that you see in a more integrated context. We have a lot more information in our experience than we use in our day to day lives. Bloom's simply helps us to teach our brain to access this information and what to do with it when we access it. As we go through the process in ANY subject of for any problem or situation, we are learning the process and it will transfer the process to any subject that we choose to think about.

Use your own examples and go through the process with something that you like and that is important to you. It doesn't have to be a budget. Define your objective or opinion. Use the words to start to see which apply to the problem that you want to analyze and apply in the real world. Then go through the questions and see which ones work best for you in your example. Then follow through and see how your objective or opinion would be in real life. It doesn't matter which you do first. You might go from Comprehension to Application or you might go to Analysis first and then apply it or you might repeat Apply, then Analyze and then re apply. You are learning how to use these concepts to solve problems. You look until you get an answer. Even if you don't like your solutions, you are still learning the process. Remember that going through the motions will still be teaching you the process. If your solutions are not so great, you go back and work on them some more. You will find a way if you keep at it. AND we still have two more levels to go! As you learn ways to apply your example and analyze it, when you evaluate the solutions and you start to speculate on other approaches, you will be developing different ways to understand what you are doing and that is what this whole thing is about.

If you have been doing this type of thinking you see that you are getting better at it with practice and if this is new to you, you are starting to see what college is all about, but without the tuition! Practice will make it easier and will lead to better solutions. What ever you level of understanding and education, you will improve your ability by focusing on the process. Good luck and keep in touch for he next installment.